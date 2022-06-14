Search

14 Jun 2022

Laois volunteers needed for the Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise

Laois volunteers needed for the Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise

Transmitter lead singer Stewart Quinn in action at the Old Fort Festival

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

14 Jun 2022 7:23 PM

A call out is being made for volunteers to work as stewards at the upcoming Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise.

The Old Fort Festival event will take place in Portlaoise on 23rd June to 26th June. The Laois Volunteer Centre is helping recruit people to help with the event as volunteers

The organisers say that as a volunteer you will be asked to provided information to event visitors, including distribution of programmes and maps.

You'll also be expected to liaise with performers and groups participating in the event. Help will also be needed to assist participants to set up equipment.

Checking the cleanliness of the venue and providing assistance if cleaning is required. Providing assistance to event partners security and supervising the entrances and exits time commitment is also required.

Festival Volunteers must be available to attend a compulsory volunteer briefing / training session on a day a week before the event (time and date to be confirmed).

Music Sounds Better With You! Old Fort Festival Returns to Portlaoise

Volunteers must be available for two hours throughout the course of the two days of the event event, between 11am and 7pm on Saturday 25th and/or Sunday 26th June 2022.

The Old Fort Festival is back with a bang!

The organisers would be greatly appreciated if any volunteers who help out during the day could help out with the clean-up at the end of the day.

Two hour shifts: 11am to 1pm, 1pm to 3pm, 3pm to 5pm and 5pm to 7pm

If you think you have the time to help get in touch with the Laois Volunteer Centre here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media