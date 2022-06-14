Laois volunteers needed for the Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise

A call out is being made for volunteers to work as stewards at the upcoming Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise.

The Old Fort Festival event will take place in Portlaoise on 23rd June to 26th June. The Laois Volunteer Centre is helping recruit people to help with the event as volunteers

The organisers say that as a volunteer you will be asked to provided information to event visitors, including distribution of programmes and maps.

You'll also be expected to liaise with performers and groups participating in the event. Help will also be needed to assist participants to set up equipment.

Checking the cleanliness of the venue and providing assistance if cleaning is required. Providing assistance to event partners security and supervising the entrances and exits time commitment is also required.

Festival Volunteers must be available to attend a compulsory volunteer briefing / training session on a day a week before the event (time and date to be confirmed).

Volunteers must be available for two hours throughout the course of the two days of the event event, between 11am and 7pm on Saturday 25th and/or Sunday 26th June 2022.

The organisers would be greatly appreciated if any volunteers who help out during the day could help out with the clean-up at the end of the day.

Two hour shifts: 11am to 1pm, 1pm to 3pm, 3pm to 5pm and 5pm to 7pm

If you think you have the time to help get in touch with the Laois Volunteer Centre here.