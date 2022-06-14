Search

14 Jun 2022

Tributes paid at death of popular Laois businessman

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Jun 2022 5:08 PM

A Laois business family has been offered hundreds of messages of sympathy on the death of a popular shop owner.

Portlaoise resident Muhammad Tariq Choudary was the owner of Variety World in Portlaoise, a successful electronics shop, and was also the uncle of the owners of IRepair shop also in Portlaoise.

Both businesses announced the temporary closure of their shops to mourn his death on Monday, June 13.

"Dear valued customers. We would like to inform with a very heavy heart That Muhammad Tariq Choudary the owner of variety world passed away The shop will be close till further notice. Keep him in your prayers. Tariq’s family," the family stated on the Variety World Facebook page.

The IRepair shop gave this notice. 

"Dear customers, It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that my dear uncle Muhammad Tariq has passed away today. The shop will remain closed for the next few days. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. Inna lillahi wa inna illayi rajioon," 

A huge swell of public sympathy has followed the death, with over 500 messages of support to the family paying tribute to the much liked and respected businessman.

"Condolences to all of the family on Tariq's passing, a very helpful man & so is his family who work in the shop, always so kind & helpful, rip Tariq, a gentleman always, may he rest in peace," one said.

"Deepest Sympathy to all of Tariq family he was a great neighbour and a real gentleman may he rest in peace," Ann Savage said.

"I am very sorry to hear of the sad passing of Tariq. So soon after his brother. Deepest condolences to Annie, Solomon and all Tariqs family and friends. May Tariq Rest in Peace," Ann Carroll said.

The Downtown Portlaoise traders group also offered sympathies.

"Condolences to Faisal from iRepairShop and all of your family on your loss from all at Downtown Portlaoise, May your Uncle Rest in Peace".

Tariq's family announced a Funeral prayer service for him this Tuesday evening June 14 in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

"Janaza Prayer will take place after Asr, 6pm at St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. May Allah SWT shower him with His Mercy and Forgiveness and grant him Paradise, Ameen. May He the Exalted grant his family patience and endurance. Please keep him in your prayer," they said.

