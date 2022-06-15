Search

15 Jun 2022

Light very important at Laois crossroads where school children are picked up

Laois County Council called upon to make junction safer

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

A public light must be installed to improve safety for school children at a busy crossroads in Killanure.

So insists Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who raised the issue at Burkes Cross with Laois County Council officials.

Cllr Kelly said that apart from being a junction for busy roads he said local children are picked up at the cross.

“It is very important that we have lights there in winter,” he said.

He called for the lights to be erected as soon as possible. He was backed by Cllr  Conor Bergin, Fine Gael.

“Anywhere there are children waiting for a bus there should be a  light,” he said.

Mr Farhan Nasiem, A/Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing.

“Road Design section will arrange site meeting with elected member to identify issue and propose the solution at this location,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.

