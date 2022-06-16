Insurance paperwork underway over burnt Laois houses

Two Laois council houses burnt in a fire are now under consideration for insurance to cover their repair.

The adjoining houses at number 13 and 14 Lakeglen in Portlaoise went up in flames in April, leaving two families needing a home. One of the houses had its roof fully destroyed.

A Garda investigation was launched into the cause of the fire.

Laois County Council has said that their preliminary structural assessment showed no immediate structural concerns regarding both properties.

They say a more detailed structural assessment is since completed and with the council's housing department.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley asked for an update, at the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, following her motion the previous month. She is urging rapid progress to rebuild the council houses, and to make one fully accessible.

The council has now confirmed that they are in discussion with their insurance company.

"On the basis of the findings of the Report, LCC is engaged with our Insurance providers with a view to agreeing the scope of works for the repair/refurbishment of the two properties."

The council will then give a timeline for tender and completion of works.