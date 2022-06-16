Improvement work starts on derelict former AIB bank in Laois

Former AIB bank in Portarlington
Improvement work has begun on the derelict former AIB building in Portarlington.
The work was welcomed by Cllr Aidan Mullins at a recent meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
Cllr Mullins said he had been speaking to the contractor at the premises who had been there for a second week. “There is a number of windows in the building that are missing or broken, I would hope that they would be part of it,” he remarked.
He said “it is great to see action and fair play to the staff for following up on that.”
Elsewhere in Portarlington. Cllr Mullins said traders in the town had queried some of the ongoing work by the ESB. “There have been a lot of complaints,” he said.
According to Cllr Mullins, the issues related to cables being run up walls of buildings in the town. He said “some of the cables don’t look well.”
