Relief in Laois County Council clarity on M7 Electric Picnic, Ploughing Championships access

Work on the busy M7 motorway through Laois that would overlap with the Electric Picnic or Ploughing Championships should be finished before both events commence and if not will be suspended.

So says Laois County Council's which has published a notice advising the public of closures from July to October to facilitate emergency works on a stretch from Monasterevin in Co Kildare to Emo in Co Laois.

Simon Walton is the Director of Services with responsibility for Roads, Transportation, Environment, Water Services, Emergency Services at the Laois local authority. He provided an update to the Leinster Express on the arrangements to eliminate the impact on the two big events to be held in Laois in September this year.

"The proposed temporary road closure, as agreed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)/TII Contractors, provides for the possible completion of the works before Ploughing Championships and/or Electric Picnic.

"If works are not completed by then, the works will be suspended and all Motorway carriageways will be made available for the duration of the Ploughing Championships and/or Electric Picnic, after which works will resume," he said.

The council has given notice that it proposes to temporarily close the M7 motorway to through traffic between Junction 15 (Emo) and Junction 14 (Monasterevin) between July 11 and October 3. The work will involve pavement renewal works.

The Electric Picnic takes place in Stradbally from September 2-4 and the National Ploughing Championships runs from September 20 to 22. The M7 is a key access route to both events.

Maps of the diversion routes show that traffic will be diverted through Monasterevin and along the old N7 road.

Any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure should do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise not later than 4 pm on Monday 27th June, 2022.

More is details available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.