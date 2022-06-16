Laois Gardai seize car and arrest driver

Gardai arrested a driver and seized a car in Portarlington earlier today.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in Portarlington observed a Disqualified Driver behind the wheel of this car.”
They said: “The vehicle was stopped and seized. The driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.”
Laois/Offaly INTO reps Niall Larkin, Deirdre Fleming, Niamh Campion INTO president Niall Driscoll and Brian Stanley TD.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.