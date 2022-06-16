Search

16 Jun 2022

Court told inmates can attack prison officers without any consequences

Murderer headbutted and punched officer repeatedly

Judge makes damming findings after prison officer blew the whistle on handling resources by prison services

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 Jun 2022 7:23 PM

A prison officer attacked in prison has told a court that convicted murderers can attack prison staff with impunity because it won't affect their sentences.

Dublin man Laurence Murphy (44) received a three year prison sentence on Thursday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for an offence of assault causing harm to Kieran Maher at Wheatfield prison on July 10, 2019. He had pleaded guilty to the offence.

In 2002 a Central Criminal Court jury convicted Murphy, with a last address at Swilly Road, Cabra of murdering Thomas Brady (22) in Mountjoy Prison, on April 23 2001. It was reported at the time that Brady and Murphy shared a cell for just two-and-a-half weeks before the attack when Murphy stabbed Brady with "a butter knife" he had sharpened and hidden in the cell.

First-time prisoner Brady, of Rowlagh Crescent, Neilstown, Dublin, had been jailed for stealing from his family. After the trial his family said they had had him arrested because they could not get help for his heroin habit anywhere else.

Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, outlined to the court how Officer Maher had just gone into Murphy's cell when with no warning Murphy launched an unprovoked attack.

Murphy headbutted the prison officer, connecting with his nose. He then began punching him repeatedly. The court heard the victim suffered injuries to his nose, had a bruised and swollen face and bleeding gums and trauma to his teeth.

He also suffered injuries to his back, medical reports handed into court showed. In a victim impact report he said he has suffered flashbacks of the attack and was out of work for ten months.

He said he continues to have breathing difficulties which affect his sleep. In his statement, read into court by Mr Cooney, he said that prison officers should be able to carry out their job without being subjected to assaults and that prisoners serving life sentences can carry out such assaults with impunity because it won't affect their sentence.

The court heard the attack lasted three to four minutes before it was stopped.

Murphy has previous convictions for assault and had previously worked in security. Since going into custody he had worked with the Open University to educate himself, defending counsel Luigi Rea BL told Judge Melanie Greally.

Judge Greally said the offence was aggravated by it's ferocity and by the fact that it took place while the victim was doing his job.

Gardaí investigate hit and run involving Irish Prison Services van

She reduced a four year sentence to three years in consideration of Murphy entering a guilty plea. Mr Murphy attended on screen via video-link from prison.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media