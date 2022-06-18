Branches 'falling onto very expensive headstones' in Laois cemetery

Tree branches are falling onto "very expensive headstones" in a Laois cemetery.

A councillor has called on Laois County Council to remove the trees growing at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary cemetery in Abbeyleix.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requesting that two trees be cut down near the rear of the cemetery.

"Branches are falling off them onto graves and adjoining land over property," he claimed.

He also requests the council to plan new footpaths for this section of the cemetery.

"It is at the most two trees at the very bottom of the cemetery. These are very expensive headstones. I think one was hit recently with a branch," he said.

Cllr Barry Walsh seconded the motion.

"Leylandii were taken out and it was a fine job. Would there be any plans to replace them with a windbreaker or a hedge?" he asked.

Cllr Fennelly agrees, but suggests small native Irish trees, instead of the evergreen rapid growing leylandiis.

He said that the trees that need to be removed are beech trees (non-native).

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley also supports his motion.

"I had one lady onto me about the footpath in the graveyard. I welcome that there is a tender for the work," she said.

Laois County Council had this update for Cllr Fennelly.

"the council is preparing a tender for footpath works and tree removal at Abbeyleix cemetery. It is expected that this tender will be published before the end of June 2022 and that subject to budgetary considerations, the works will be undertaken as soon as possible thereafter," senior engineer Ken Morley said.