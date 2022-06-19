Search

19 Jun 2022

Touching tributes to Laois dad killed in car accident

Touching tributes to Laois dad killed in car accident

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Jun 2022 10:45 PM

Many tributes have been paid to the Laois man who lost his life in a crash not far from his home and who will be laid to rest in his native Ballacolla this week.

Keith Paul Orr, of St Fergal's Park, Ballacolla, died in the early hours of Friday, June 17 when the car he was driving was involved in an accident on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640).

The deceased is deeply regretted by his father Davie, brothers, Robert and David, sisters Nadine and Sharon, his beloved son Brian and Brian's Mam Joanne, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

His remains reposedat O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday. People can also pay their respects from 7pm to 9pm on Monday.

The Funeral Mass for the truck driver takes place on Tuesday in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed.

You can express your condolences on the condolence page of RIP where many have expressed their sympathies to the family including the GAA.

"On behalf of Laois GAA, I wish to extend our sincerest sympathies to Robert and the Orr family at this sad and difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," wrote Niall Handy.

"You've let alot of people are heartbroken we will always look after your little boy and hope you watch over him. Condolences to all your family and close friends. Joanne and Brian love you so much. You were always part of the family and we are all devasted. Rest in peace Keith," said Ellen Hearns.

"Sincere sympathy to Davie and the Orr family on the sudden passing of Keith. Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time. May his gentle soul rest in peace," wrote Pat and Breda Kavanagh.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Robert and all the Orr family during this extremely difficult time. Keith was a super worker and a true gentleman. He will be missed. RIP," wrote Dean Caffrey and the Masterlink Team.

"You don’t know the hole that you will forever leave in Joanne and Brian’s heart. My deepest sympathies to all of Keith’s family. The sadness everyone feels is overwhelming. Keith I pray that God has you now and he watches over you. May you rest in Peace until we all meet again," wrote Kelly.

Man killed in Laois crash named locally - Gardaí renew appeal

Gardaí have appealed to the public to assist them with their investigation into the single vehicle accident.
 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media