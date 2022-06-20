Search

20 Jun 2022

Laois communities invited to apply for bigger town and village renewal scheme

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 Jun 2022 8:53 PM

Laois communities are being invited to submit applications to the Department of Rural and Community Development for the 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme which is bigger this year.

The Town & Village Renewal Scheme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is part of a package of national and local support measures to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland.  Following the launch of Our Rural Future, and subsequently the Town Centre First Policy, there has been some amendments to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The 2021 scheme saw four Laois projects sharing €766,652.

The maximum grant available in 2022 is €500,000 to permit projects of additional scale to be funded. The 2022 Scheme will prioritise tackling vacancy and dereliction in towns and villages.

Other projects which will be welcomed include regeneration projects that support active and vibrant town or village centres, remote working, upgrading shopfronts and street facades, and green spaces and parks, etc.

The 2022 scheme will be targeted at two categories of Towns/Villages as follows:

  • Category 1: Towns and villages with a population of up to 5,000 people.
  • Category 2: Towns with a population of 5,001 to 10,000 people.
  •  Larger towns with a population of up to 15,000 people may be eligible under certain circumstances.

The primary focus of the scheme will be on villages and towns with a population of up to 5,000 (Category 1). These towns/villages will receive at least 60% of funding available.

Grant Levels
For the 2022 Scheme, the minimum grant which is available is €20,000. The maximum level of grant funding  available is €500,000 in respect of one application from each Local Authority. A maximum of €250,000 will apply in respect of 5 applications.

The maximum grant level has been set at 90% of the total cost of a project under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The remaining 10% match funding must be contributed by the Local Authority and/or the community and/or Philanthropic contributions - this can take the form of 5% cash contribution (minimum level) and 5% in-kind contribution (maximum level).

Project Development Measure:
The Project Development Measure (up to €50,000) is being included again this year, with Local Authorities now able to submit 2 applications under the measure.

The Project Development Measure is similar in nature to Category 2 projects under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF). The purpose of this Measure is to assist Local Authorities to contribute to a pipeline of significant, well developed projects which might be subsequently progressed to construction stage, subject to the availability of further funding. It is proposed that applications would involve: Development costs for one strategic large scale project, per application, that may be subsequently progressed with funding from the TVRS e.g. detailed design, preparation for the planning and/or procurement, appropriate assessment etc.

Funding of up to €50,000 at a 90% rate of aid
Maximum of two proposals to be submitted by any Local Authority (increased from 1 last year)
The approval of funding under this category does not automatically guarantee future support under the TVRS for delivery of the emerging project – the resulting projects will need to be submitted as normal under the competitive TVRS process.

All Expressions of Interest should be received no later than 4pm on Friday 24th  June 2022, by post or email to ptynan@laoiscoco.ie.

Further information, including the Scheme Outlines and Expression of Interest application form can be downloaded from https://laois.ie/departments/ community/town-and-village- renewal-scheme-2022/ or please contact:  Town and Village Renewal Scheme, c/o Pamela Tynan, Community Development Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois.  Email ptynan@laoiscoco.ie telephone 057 8664107.

All applications will be subject to a selection process using national criteria. Selected expression of interest applications will be developed into detailed bids for consideration for the 2022 Town & Village Renewal Scheme.  Please note Expressions of Interest applications and follow up bids may or may not receive funding.

