Dump your old mattress free in Portlaoise as amnesty date announced

Portlaoise people are invited to dump their old mattresses at no charge, with a special mattress 'amnesty' day announced.

Thousands of mattresses are expected to be dropped off.

The last amnesty event in Laois in 2019 took in a whopping 2,403 mattresses, 1,150 couches and 1,325 armchairs over a matter of days.

The normal fee for mattresses at the Kyletalesha recycling centre is €20 plus €15 for a large van or trailer.

Laois County Council had announced the repeat of the popular waste disposal day, at their May meeting, after receiving €66,000 from the Department of the Environment to pay for the scheme.

The free collection will be held at Portlaoise Rugby Club in Togher, near the M7 service station, on Saturday, July 2.

It will be open from 9.30am until 2pm.

Other dates and venues around Laois this summer are yet to be announced.

"No future date(s) or location(s) are decided upon yet. These will be announced when suitable locations are secured," a council official confirmed.

The amnesty is only for domestic customers, not businesses, and mattresses must be clean and dry. They will be recycled. No more than two mattresses per vehicle. No bed bases will be accepted.