Search

21 Jun 2022

Dump your old mattress free in Portlaoise as amnesty date announced

Dump your old mattress free in Portlaoise as amnesty date announced

Dump your old mattress free in Portlaoise as amnesty date announced

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Jun 2022 2:53 PM

Portlaoise people are invited to dump their old mattresses at no charge, with a special mattress 'amnesty' day announced.

Thousands of mattresses are expected to be dropped off.

The last amnesty event in Laois in 2019 took in a whopping 2,403 mattresses, 1,150 couches and 1,325 armchairs over a matter of days.

The normal fee for mattresses at the Kyletalesha recycling centre is €20 plus €15 for a large van or trailer.

Laois County Council had announced the repeat of the popular waste disposal day, at their May meeting, after receiving €66,000 from the Department of the Environment to pay for the scheme.

No site yet for Laois domestic abuse women's shelter

The free collection will be held at Portlaoise Rugby Club in Togher, near the M7 service station, on Saturday, July 2.

It will be open from 9.30am until 2pm.

Other dates and venues around Laois this summer are yet to be announced.

"No future date(s) or location(s) are decided upon yet. These will be announced when suitable locations are secured," a council official confirmed. 

The amnesty is only for domestic customers, not businesses, and mattresses must be clean and dry. They will be recycled. No more than two mattresses per vehicle. No bed bases will be accepted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media