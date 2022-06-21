Search

21 Jun 2022

Decision due on future role of army at prisons

Jail within a jail will not tackle gang culture in prisons say officers

Portlaoise Prison

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

21 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

A decision to scale back or stop some army operations in support of gardai and at prisons such as Portlaoise will be taken shortly.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has revealed he is going to make a decision following interdepartmental consultation before the Dail’s summer recess. 

“Defence Forces personnel acting in an armed Aid to the Civil Power(ATCP) role, deploy troops on the direction of the Government, in order to assist the Prison Service and An Garda Síochána. They provide 24/7, 365 days a year, security at Portlaoise Prison and for security reasons it would not be appropriate to disclose the details regarding the number of personnel assigned to each deployment,” Minister Coveney explained in response to a Parliamentary Question by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

Deputy Tóibín had asked the Minister to outline the role played by the Defence Forces in guarding prisoners, how much they are paid and how many hours are spent on the task. 

Minister Coveney said: “With regards to the number of prisoners in Portlaoise Prison, this is a matter for the Irish Prison Service and the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has advised that prison officers pay is a matter of public record and that allowances are also paid for Additional Hours (AH) and for working anti-social hours and times such as night shifts, Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holiday shifts.”

Minister Coveney said: “The Commission on the Defence Forces, which was published on the 9 February 2022, included a recommendation “That an immediate focus be given to standing down a number of current Defence Forces’ ATCP taskings which no longer seem justified in the current security situation”. 

“These recommendations are currently under consideration by my Department along with in-depth discussion and inter-departmental consultation. The intent is that following relevant consultation, and before the summer recess, I will revert to Government with a proposed response to the Commission's recommendations and a high-level action plan,” he revealed. The Dail’s summer recess traditionally begins in July. 

Irish Prison Service charged €25,000 in negative interest

">

Irish Prison Service charged €25,000 in negative interest

However, the Defence Forces presence at Portlaoise Prison looks set to continue as the tender for the redevelopment of the Laois Offaly Garda Headquarters in Portlaoise includes provision for a new army facilities at the prison. 

Minister of State Sean Fleming told a recent meeting of Laois Joint Policing Committee that: “The army are based in the property beside the garda station and I think a byproduct of this(tender) will be that that army surveillance unit and soldiers that come from the Curragh for their duty up there on a 24/7 basis will now have a base up at the prison which will probably be better, closer to the prison and free up space here.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media