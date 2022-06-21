Search

21 Jun 2022

Ambulance blocked by 'long term parking' in Portlaoise housing estate

Lynda Kiernan

21 Jun 2022 10:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

An ambulance was prevented from getting to an elderly patient in a Portlaoise housing estate, because of people parking in the way.

So says a Portlaoise councillor who has succeeded in getting double yellow lines at the spot, that will prevent parking at any time.

The issue arose in Beladd housing estate in Portlaoise, according to Cllr Noel Tuohy.

He described what happened.

"Long term parking is causing problems for a number of residents. There is an elderly couple where the lady sometimes requires an ambulance. One time it was not able to get in. People park and sit in their cars. 

The residents feel unsafe. The double yellow line might take out these parkers," he said.

Dump your old mattress free in Portlaoise as amnesty date announced

His motion to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requests the double yellow line, at the end of the play area in Beladd Lower "to ensure access for emergency services".

Engineer Seamus Quinn gave the council's response.

"The Portlaoise Municipal District Office has examined this location and will provide the road markings around the apex of the green area," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had seconded the motion.

"Anything that improves safety is to be supported," she said.

