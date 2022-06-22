Search

More lights and less nettles and briars at Portlaoise pitch

Stinging nettles and briars are facing children trying to get their ball back at a public sports pitch in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile a footpath at the same location still awaits lighting, with a repeat call made this month before the dark nights return.

A motion has been tabled to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District about the open playing pitch at Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asks Laois County Council to "upgrade the existing lights and add extra lights at Portlaoise Leisure Centre". 

She was happy to hear that the streetlights will be improved in July, with lights engineer Farhan Nasiem noting it was requested in previous notices of motions.

"We have a timeframe now, I hope there will be enough lights. It gets extremely dark down there," she said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy seconded her motion.

"It is a place where people gather and extra lights would be very positive," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell said that children can't get their balls back out of the thorns, between the walkway in and the railway bridge.

"On the left hand side next to the railway it's covered in nettles and briars and weeds. Lads are kicking balls and they are getting behind nettles and they can't get them out. The cappings of stones have come off too, they are just lying behind the grass," she said.

"That is the part where people are calling for lights, they are badly needed. This is along the path beside the railway, from the wall to St Brigid's," Cllr Fitzgerald agreed.

