Significant Laois Carlow road closure planned to also impact Kildare traffic

A busy national road that runs to Laois linking Portlaoise to Carlow is set to be closed for resurfacing during July necessitating motorists to take extensive diversions.
Laois County Council has notified the public in accordance with the Roads Act that it is intended to temporarily close the following roads.
The local authority says the road closure is necessary to facilitate pavement resurfacing.
The council ads that diversions will be clearly signposted. Some traffic will have to divert via Athy while there is also a diversion via Killeshin and Newtown Cross.
The diversion route maps are as follows:
More details are available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
Anybody wishing to object to the proposed road closure can do do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie, or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise not later than 4pm on Tuesday 28th June 2022.
