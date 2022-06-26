Hurled homophobic abuse at Laois Gardai

A ten week suspended sentence was handed down to man who hurled homophobic abuse at gardai in Laois.

Michael Ryan, 32, of 37 Silverwood, Moutmellick was the passenger in a car that was stopped at Kirwan Park in Mountmellick on April 10, 2020.

Sgt Mark Daly told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that the accused became very aggressive and starting calling a garda “a f****t” and a “q***r”. He then said, “I seen pictures of you kissing men on Facebook.” Sgt Daly said the man has 143 previous convictions.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client suffers from anxiety and depression. “He and his wife lost a baby in very tragic circumstances,” he added.

Mr Meagher said on the date in question the man had some difficulty at home and his friend came and collected him. The pair were stopped while the defendant was in the passenger seat and he behaved “extremely poorly,” he explained.

“He completely withdraws his comments. He realises they were utterly offensive,” Mr Meagher said. He pointed out that the man didn’t get out of the car when making the comments and he said his client was very apologetic and wished to extend his apologies to the gardai.

“He and his wife are now back together full time,” said Mr Meagher. “He hasn’t come to adverse attention in recent times,” he added.

Judge Patricia Cronin said 143 previous convictions was an “appalling history to come before the court with.”

She said: He reacted extremely poorly. To his credit he didn’t get out of the car.” However, she described his behaviour as appalling.

Judge Cronin sentenced the man to 10 weeks suspended for two years and she warned him that if he came back before the court the sentence would be consecutive to any other possible penalty.