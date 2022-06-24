HSE commissions 'independent appraisal' of controversial plan to shut Laois centre

The HSE has commissioned what it says is an 'independent professional company' to appraise its plan to relocate a mental health residential centre from Laois to Offaly.

The HSE Head of Mental Health Services at the Community Health Organisation for Midlands Louth Meath has outlined the revised approach the HSE was forced to take after opposition to shutting Erkina House in Rathdowney.

The update was given to Minister of State Seán Fleming by Dervila Eyres.

"An independent professional company with extensive experience working with charities in the area of community development and who has also done extensive work with TUSLA and the HSE will be conducting this option appraisal. The company is a charity, deriving all their funding from contract work with the state and charity sectors.

"All the personnel involved have Masters Degrees in business, sociology, social care and associated fields, as well as experience in establishing and managing innovative programmes and services," she said.

Ms Eyres did not name the company but outlined the terms of reference.

Develop clear pathways for housing of existing residents of Erkina House

Explore primarily from the perspective of residents the most favourable options and how practically any change could best meet their needs

To engage with wider stakeholders to record their perspectives

To work with local decision makers to develop recommendations that aim to support client goals and needs

Minister of State Fleming was also informed that the company would hold focus groups with all key stakeholders and will meet with all of the residents individually. He was told that the recommendations will be made by the end of the year with the appraisal project cost is €11,512.

In addition, Ms Eyres said she isliaising with HSE Estates to establish the cost of a potential refurbishment of Erkina House should a decision be made following the options appraisal that residents’ needs can be met in the current location.

Minister Fleming published the correspondence and responded in a statement.

"It is vitally important that every effort is made to support residents whose needs can be met in Erkina House. The cost of refurbishing Erkina House clearly cannot be known at this stage. Obviously it will be a significant amount of funding and it will have to be obtained from the HSE Capital Expenditure Budget to facilitate the refurbishment.

"I hope when we get to this stage that such a process will not take too long so that the residents can continue in the future in Erkina House in much improved facilities compared to the current situation," he said.

The HSE said in April that it would be transferring services from Erkina House in Rathdowney to Silver Lodge in Tullamore because the former is now “considered unsuitable in contemporary mental health service provision.”

This decision was almost immediately rejected by residents, staff, families, public representatives and local people who united to fight the closure.

The HSE subsequently backed of opting instead to carry out further review and consultation of the options.

Public representatives announced in recent days that the green light has been given for a primary care centre in rathdowney.