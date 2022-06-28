WATCH: Laois Offaly garda features in new road safety campaign

Laois Offaly Garda Ronan Maher features in a new national road saftey appeal from Garda HQ in Dublin urging people to slow down. Watch the tweet below.
Be a Life Saver— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 28, 2022
Most of us know someone, a family member, friend or colleague, who has died or been seriously injured on our roads. There is one easy thing that every driver can do to reduce these collisions... #SlowDown
Your influence could save a life
If you care, please share pic.twitter.com/kTAibQ69h7
