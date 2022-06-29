Laois Council Housing Service introduces appointment system

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois County Council has introduced an appointment system for anyone seeking housing services.
The council announced that: “To facilitate the needs of customers and to comply with Public Health guidance, Laois County Council has introduced an appointments system for Housing Services.”
“As we continue to move through re-opening phases under the Government recovery plan for Covid-19, it is essential that public health is supported through managed customer access at our offices,” the council stated.
“We encourage our customers to continue to use our services online, by phone, email and post but if it is essential for customers to attend our offices, access will be by appointment only. Scheduling of appointments will take place during morning hours from Monday to Friday,” the council added.
Appointments can be made by emailing housinglcc@laoiscoco.ie or calling 057 866 4000.
