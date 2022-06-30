Search

30 Jun 2022

Time to reward brilliant Laois businesses at Laois Chamber Awards

Time to reward brilliant Laois businesses at Laois Chamber Awards

Laois Chamber members with the judges.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Jun 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Entrepreneurs around Laois are being urged to enter enterprises in the Laois Business Awards 2022

There will be eleven award categories up for grabs in the awards which were organised and officially launched recently by Laois Chamber.

Nominations are open online from Monday, July 11 and the categories are as follows:

  • Outstanding SME of the Year (1-50 employees)
  • Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees)
  • Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year
  • Business Supporting Community Award
  • Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality
  • Excellence in Retail
  • Excellence in Innovation
  • Best Online Presence & Social Media
  • Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action
  • Spirit of Laois Award
  • Laois Business of the Year Award

Nominations are open to all registered businesses operating in county Laois, with one non-business category, the Spirit of Laois Award. This award category is open to community and voluntary individuals, organisations and groups in the county. Laois Chamber says recognises and celebrates their success, giving recognition to those whose good deeds may have gone unnoticed. MORE BELOW PICTURE OF THREE OF THE JUDGES

The independent Judging Panel will be lead by Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, and he will be joined by Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Mr Cleary spoke about what it means to start a business from scratch.

“Having gone through the experience of building a leading Irish brand and then losing it all overnight, only then having to start from zero once again, we at Glenisk are very familiar with what is required in building a business from the ground up. I believe that I can bring this experience to bear in uncovering Laois’ hidden business gems,” he said.

 Alison Browne, President of Laois Chamber, said awards will recognise what is being achieved.

“Laois Chamber are delighted to have an opportunity to award Laois businesses who are going the extra mile and who have developed ways of thriving in this fluctuating economy.  Laois Chamber know County Laois is full of brilliant innovators, entrepreneurs, and great businesspeople.  We believe it is the best place in Ireland to do business. This awards night will give us the chance to shine a light on all the great work being carried out by a very talented business sector.”

Caroline Hofman, CEO Laois Chamber, also looked forward to what is a delayed event. 

“We had originally planned to host the Laois Business Awards last November, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the event. However, we are delighted that preparations are well underway for this year’s event and we are really looking forward to the Laois Business Awards being an annual fixture, celebrating the amazing Laois businesses we have in all four corners of the county, from all sectors and of all sizes.

"Our independent Judging Panel will no doubt have a difficult feat choosing the finalists and winners, and I wish everyone the very best of luck,” she said.

Nominations open online on www.laoischamber.ie from Monday, 11th July 2022. The winners will be announced at a black tie event taking place on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard, kicking off at 7pm with a drink’s reception and followed by a gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment.

The master of ceremonies for the awards will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

Tickets are priced at €95 including drink’s reception, gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment, and can be purchased through the Laois Chamber website or by contacting the Laois Chamber office on 085 2566522 or e-mailing info@laoischamber.ie . Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Laois pilot project's success sparks new national mobile connectivity

The launch was attended by Mary Rose Burke (CEO Dublin Chamber), Martin Crowley (Laois Chamber), Alison Browne (President Laois Chamber), Vincent Cleary (Managing Director, Glenisk), Yvonne McKeon (Vice President Laois Chamber), Caroline Hofman (CEO Laois Chamber), and Paddy Dunican (Managing Director Kilbeggan Races). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media