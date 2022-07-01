Search

01 Jul 2022

Busy Main Street to close in Laois town for new surface

laois offaly portarlington

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

01 Jul 2022 9:24 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Traffic is set to be disrupted in the coming days on the Main Street of the second biggest town in Laois so that the road gets a new surface.

Laois County Council wishes to advise of the of the intention and decision to close the following Main Street stretch of the L-31578 Portarlington. 

Fortunately, the work will be carried out overnight and a traffic management plan will be in operation.

It says the street will be closed on and/or between the following dates & times for road resuracing:

  • July 4: 8pm and 6:30am.
  • July 5 8pm and 6:30am
  • July 6 8pm and 6:30am
  • July 7 8pm and 6:30am

Any objections or observations shall be emailed to:
pmcveigh@laoiscoco.ie
dreynolds@laoiscoco.ie
jgriffin@laoiscoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media