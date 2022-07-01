Busy Main Street to close in Laois town for new surface

Traffic is set to be disrupted in the coming days on the Main Street of the second biggest town in Laois so that the road gets a new surface.
Laois County Council wishes to advise of the of the intention and decision to close the following Main Street stretch of the L-31578 Portarlington.
Fortunately, the work will be carried out overnight and a traffic management plan will be in operation.
It says the street will be closed on and/or between the following dates & times for road resuracing:
Any objections or observations shall be emailed to:
pmcveigh@laoiscoco.ie
dreynolds@laoiscoco.ie
jgriffin@laoiscoco.ie
