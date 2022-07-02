Search

02 Jul 2022

Changes to 'vital' social employment 'good news for Laois' claims Laois Minister

Changes to 'vital' social employment 'good news for Laois' claims Laois Minister

Abbeyleix CE Scheme workers have been a vital part in the town's Tidy Towns success.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

02 Jul 2022 9:54 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Changes to Community Employment, Tús and the Rural Social Scheme in Laois are positive according to Laois Offaly TD and Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance welcomes positive said Community Employment and Tús help people who have been unemployed for a long time to get work experience in their local communities to help them find employment.

He added that the Rural Social Scheme is aimed at low-income farmers with the people participating in the scheme provide services that benefit rural communities.

Minister Fleming said the Laois Partnership Rural Social Scheme is a good example of this in action. He said the group work throughout Laois on projects ranging from Tidy Towns & village enhancement to maintenance of community facilities, sporting facilities and maintenance and caretaking of heritage sites. There are currently 27 people on the Rural Social Scheme in Laois.

The Fianna Fáil TD's statement said the minimum weekly payments for these schemes is €230.50 but this can increase if you are a single parent or in receipt of a disability allowance for example.

"This is a vital source of income for some families across Laois," he said.

He outlined some key changes to these schemes include:

  • The six-year limit for working on the Rural Social Scheme has been removed. This means people can work longer in their local communities.
  • Eligibility for Tús extended to people in receipt of Disability Payments.
  • New flexibility to allow Community Employment schemes to directly recruit people to fill 30% of places.
  • The public employment service, known as Intreo, will significantly increase the number of Community Employment places available.
  • Continue to allow schemes to extend individual placements and retain existing participants in cases where no replacement candidate has been selected. This means that local services should not be impacted due to an inability to replace participants.

Laois's first officially approved community CCTV Scheme launched

Dep Fleming said these measures are in addition to previous changes introduced earlier this year which allow participants on Community Employment and Rural Social Scheme who are aged over 60 to remain on schemes until retirement.
Separately, as of today, the application process for the once off payment for Community Employment Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors is being opened.

Reform will support Community Employment (CE) in Laois - claims Laois TD

Under the terms of this scheme on reaching retirement age, CE supervisors and assistant supervisors will receive a once off ex-gratia payment in respect of time employed by CE schemes since 2008.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media