03 Jul 2022

Class acts down in Laois at Cullohill's Folly Festival

Community in south Laois have rise out of Covid constraints to bring you a feast of fun

The line up includes Hermitage Green, Wild Youth, Róisín O

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Jul 2022 8:54 PM

The return of the Folly Festival to Cullohill Castle on Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th of July is being met with great excitement locally after an absence of two years.

The line-up for this year’s event is the best yet and includes Wild Youth, Róisín O, Hermitage Green and Moncrieff as well as many other acts. The MC for both nights will be comedian Bernard O’Shea and with all his local knowledge, it’s going to be fun!

In addition to the music and comedy there will be a jam packed day of family entertainment on Saturday the 9th starting with a walk up Cullohill Mountain. Other events will include the very popular ‘Nancy’s Yard’ which will provide entertainment for children all of ages from 12pm to 4pm including face painting, bouncing castles, street entertainers, Little Angels Craft Tent, hurling/soccer/Nerf target competitions, hang tough, etc…

There will also be two very exciting new activities which will be announced over the coming weeks. Entry to Nancy’s Yard will be €5 per child and include all activities within the Castle Courtyard.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there either… there will be a Food and Craft Market on the Fairgreen from 11am until 2pm -

‘A Celebration of Irish Food’ which will include a cookery demo by Adrian Sheppard (Head Chef, Bowe’s Foodhall and Café) and a BBQ Steak Challenge; Music on the Trad Stage; Dog Show, Art Exhibition, Pony Rides and much much more. As always, the proceeds from the festival will be used for community development projects with donations also being made to some local groups and clubs.

Tickets are available locally for €50 for a weekend ticket and €30 for a day ticket. Tickets are not required for the day time activities nor are they required for evening events for children Under 14 when accompanied by a ticket holding adult. (Max two children per adult). Tickets can also be purchased here.

This event is brought to you by Cullohill Community Council with the support of Electric Picnic and Laois Partnership Co.
Cullohill Community Council is a voluntary group set up in 2016 to be an umbrella organisation for all local clubs and groups.

The role of the Council to assist and support other groups to access funding and grants from local government and other state agencies to improve and enhance the local area, improve club facilities, develop tourism etc.
Monies raised from this event will contribute towards the community’s share of the funding required to progress a project from the Cullohill Development Plan.

The Cullohill Community Council greatly acknowledge and appreciate the funding and support that they received from their sponsors and Laois Partnership and Laois County Council.

IN PICTURES: Feast of fun Laois town's boy's school

The Council also acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our community members who are all working on a voluntary basis to make this festival happen.

