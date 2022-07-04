Search

04 Jul 2022

Traffic roadworks this week in Portlaoise town centre

Traffic roadworks this week in Portlaoise town centre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Jul 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Drivers in Portlaoise town centre will be slowed by roadworks for the next three days.

Temporary traffic lights are now in place in the historic town centre as it continues to receive a footpath upgrade.

Laois County Council has announced that the roadworks with 'stop and go boards' are taking place from this Monday July 4, until Wednesday July 6, between the hours of 8am and 6pm daily. 

They affect the Millview road between the memorial park and Ridge Road cemetery, running from its junction with Church Street, to a point 100 m North West of the junction with the R445 Dublin Road.

Walkers will be diverted through the war memorial park.

