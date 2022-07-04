'Wrong sign' buried in trees covered in grafitti in Portlaoise estate

Dr Murphy Place in Portlaoise
Not only is a large Portlaoise housing estate missing a Stop sign, but the Yield sign put there instead is hidden from view and covered in graffiti.
A road junction in Dr Murphy Place was the subject of a motion tabled by Cllr Noel Tuohy to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
He pointed out the multiple issues with the signage at the busy residential area.
"A sign is buried in the trees and covered in grafitti. It's the wrong sign. It's a yield sign but they require a Stop sign for safety," he explained.
His motion asks Laois County Council to change the Yield sign to a Stop sign because it is meeting a road of greater importance, being the road between the Borris Road and Portlaoise Leisure Centre.
The council agreed to make the swap.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.