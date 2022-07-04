Search

04 Jul 2022

'Wrong sign' buried in trees covered in grafitti in Portlaoise estate

Dr Murphy Place in Portlaoise

Lynda Kiernan

04 Jul 2022 2:23 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Not only is a large Portlaoise housing estate missing a Stop sign, but the Yield sign put there instead is hidden from view and covered in graffiti.

A road junction in Dr Murphy Place was the subject of a motion tabled by Cllr Noel Tuohy to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

He pointed out the multiple issues with the signage at the busy residential area.

"A sign is buried in the trees and covered in grafitti. It's the wrong sign. It's a yield sign but they require a Stop sign for safety," he explained.

His motion asks Laois County Council to change the Yield sign to a Stop sign because it is meeting a road of greater importance, being the road between the Borris Road and Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The council agreed to make the swap. 

