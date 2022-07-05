Laois Council to take roads in seven estates in charge

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois County Council has announced its intention to take in charge public roads in a number of estates.
The council said that: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11 of the Roads Act 1993 (as amended), Laois County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to the making of a declaration that the following roads be public roads;”
Tommy Murphy Park, Carlow
Broomville, Portlaoise
Broomville Close, Portlaoise
Broomville Lawns, Portlaoise
Broomville Court, Portlaoise
Fieldbrook Drive, Portlaoise
Heathfield, Portlaoise
Maps showing the various sections of road the subject of this notice can be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae in Portlaoise during normal opening hours from Tuesday, July 5 until Friday, August 5 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4:30pm.
https://laois.ie/declaration-of-public-roads-taking-in-charge-at-various-housing-estates-in-co-laois/?fbclid=IwAR3Rp57nh4wgKgTCNxa3XSs0LlAM4OTmoZhD7YapeMAiZD0X1Erp3SBPxiY
Objections or representations regarding the proposed declaration may be made in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Department, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois or via email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie. The latest date for receipt of any objections or representations is 4pm on Friday, August 19, 2022.
