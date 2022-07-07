Search

07 Jul 2022

Roll up to Raheen in Laois for a vintage day

Roll up to Raheen in Laois for a vintage day

All roads lead to Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

All roads for vintage vehicle fans lead to Laois for Raheen Vintage rally and family fun day this weekend.

The event is in aid of The Midlands Down Syndrome Centre and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association takes place Sunday, July 10 in Corbally, Portlaoise Road eircode R32A257.. 

The organisers, the Raheen Vintage Club, promise a great day out to be had with lots of entertainment and attractions from vintage car and tractor displays, autojumble, wheel of fortune, country markets, threshing, dog show and lots more! MORE BELOW LINK.

They are also having a auction on the day of farm goods and a Monster Draw Sunday night in Doogues Bar and Lounge Raheen. First prize €500, Second Prize €200 Third Prize €150 Drinks hamper plus numerous other prizes. 

The show is kicking off from 12pm and running until 5pm.

Local News

