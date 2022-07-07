Roll up to Raheen in Laois for a vintage day

All roads lead to Laois
All roads for vintage vehicle fans lead to Laois for Raheen Vintage rally and family fun day this weekend.
The event is in aid of The Midlands Down Syndrome Centre and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association takes place Sunday, July 10 in Corbally, Portlaoise Road eircode R32A257..
The organisers, the Raheen Vintage Club, promise a great day out to be had with lots of entertainment and attractions from vintage car and tractor displays, autojumble, wheel of fortune, country markets, threshing, dog show and lots more! MORE BELOW LINK.
They are also having a auction on the day of farm goods and a Monster Draw Sunday night in Doogues Bar and Lounge Raheen. First prize €500, Second Prize €200 Third Prize €150 Drinks hamper plus numerous other prizes.
The show is kicking off from 12pm and running until 5pm.
Suzanne Dempsey Environmental Officer, Laois Co Council and Cllr Thomasina Connell Cathaoirleach launching the new Laois anti-dog fouling campaign. Photo: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.