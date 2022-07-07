Laois winning the battle against chewing gum litter

The battle against chewing gum waste is being won in Laois and Ireland, latest statistics have confirmed.

The latest Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign has been launched officially in Laois this week, and it comes with the surprising good news.

The percentage of gum as a proportion of litter has dropped by 64% since the campaign began 15 years ago.

The Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) is an awareness campaign to reduce gum litter in the most sustainable way, funded by the chewing gum industry.

The 2019 campaign maintained an all-time high of 93% of people stating that they regard chewing gum as litter, up from 74% when the campaign first began in 2007.

Cllr Thomasina Connell, Cathoirleach of County Council officially launched the Gum Litter Taskforce's gum litter education campaign in Pairc an Phobail, Portlaoise. Also attending was Gerry Browne, Chairperson of Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

Pictured at the launch of the Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign at Pairc an Phobail, Portlaoise, were: kneeling - Dom Reddin Environmental Section, Laois Co Council and Gerry Browne Portlaoise Tidy Towns. Standing: Suzanne Dempsey Environmental Officer and Cllr Thomasina Connell Cathaoirleach, Laois Co Council. Photo: Michael Scully

Speaking at the launch was Suzanne Dempsey from Laois County Council's Environment section.

"We can never underestimate the pride that people have in their local towns and villages. As ever, I am confident that the people throughout Laois will do their town and local community proud by getting behind the Gum Litter Taskforce campaign in an effort to invoke positive change within their local communities.”

The GLT campaign aims to build on previous years’ successes and is making a strong return after being postponed last year due to COVID-19. It will have a stronger social media presence to reach a wider and younger audience.

Research commissioned by the Gum Litter Taskforce and conducted by Kantar Millward Brown during the 2019 campaign showed that 88% of people said that they always dispose of their gum correctly, which was up from 54% when the campaign first began. This shift in public behaviour has been evident throughout the 15 years that the campaign has been running, as the proportion of gum as a percentage of litter has decreased by 64%.

Mars Wrigley has funded the campaign to help local authorities, community groups and schools to spread awareness of the importance of correct litter disposal.