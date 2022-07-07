IN PICTURES: Exhibition on Laois Cumann na mBan is launched

Pictured for the Laois Cumann na mBan Exhibition Launch held at Mountmellick Library were Regina Dunne, Historian, Bernadette Dunne, Exhibition Curator Cllr. Thomasina Connell, Cathaoirleach Laois Cou
A castle in Carlow believed to have been the model for the demolished Maryborough Castle in Portlaoise's Fort Protector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.