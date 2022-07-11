Eight patients with Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital

Covid-19 has shown a spike this July in Ireland and Laois, compared to the same month in 2021 and even 2020.

The HSE has not updated case numbers per county since late May, when it showed 132 cases recorded in Laois

Of those, 59 were in the Portlaoise Municipal District, 43 in Graiguecullen Portarlington MD and 40 in the Borris-in-Ossory MD.

However as of this Sunday July 10, there are eight cases of patients with Covid-19 in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The hospital has five free general beds, but no free beds in its Intensive Care Unit.

The nearest hospitals to Laois have Covid cases in double figures, with 14 in Tullamore, and 11 in Kilkenny.

Latest advice if you think you have Covid

The HSE has this advice, updated in late June, to the public.

"If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, even mild ones, you should: Self-isolate (stay in your room) until 48 hours after your symptoms are mostly or fully gone. Wear a face mask if you have to be around other people. Do these even if you completed your first round of COVID-19 vaccination, had a booster, or had COVID-19 in the past."

There is now usually no need to get a test if you think you have the virus.

"You do not need a test if you are: Under 55 years of age with symptoms of COVID-19 and you are otherwise healthy.

Age 55 or older and you are fully boosted, even if you have symptoms of COVID-19".

However more vulnerable people are advised to get a PCR test.

"You can get a PCR test if you have symptoms and you: Are age 55 or older and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. Have a high-risk medical condition. Have a weak immune system (immunocompromised). Live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them. Are pregnant. Are a healthcare worker".

If you have a positive antigen test, you can book a PCR test if you need a COVID-19 Recovery Cert via the HSE website.

If you are a healthcare worker and you are a household close contact, you can get antigen tests if you: do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Have not had COVID-19 in the past 3 months.

Antigen tests are not recommended for children under the age of 4.

Both PCR and Antigen tests are available free from the HSE's website.