19 direct jobs from Just Transition Projects across Laois Offaly

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has revealed 19 direct and 231 indirect jobs will be supported by 21 Just Transition Projects agreed in Laois and Offaly to date.

Just three of the 21 projects are in Laois and Minister Ryan said grant agreements for €11.2 million have been agreed in relation to the 21 initiatives, with €9 million of this coming from Just Transition Funds.

Minister Ryan revealed the figures in response to a Parliamentary Question by Laois TD Charlie Flanagan. He had asked “the number of projects in respect of the national trust transition fund being supported in counties Offaly and Laois; the nature of such projects; the total value of the projects; and the number of full-time and indirect jobs created in these projects to date.”

Minister Ryan explained that the “Government remains committed to a just transition in the Midlands region and has dedicated significant funding to supporting workers, companies and communities affected by the closure of the peat-fired power stations and the end of peat extraction by Bord na Móna.”

He said: "To date, 56 National Just Transition Fund projects have entered into a grant agreement with my Department, with €21.5 million in grant funding to be provided through the National Just Transition Fund. These projects will bring €12.4 million in additional funding to the region and support an estimated 174 direct jobs and 987 indirect jobs, as reported by grantees.”

Minister Ryan told Deputy Flanagan that: “18 of these projects are based in County Offaly, and three of these projects are based in County Laois. The total value of these 21 projects is approximately €11.2 million, with €9 million of this to be provided by the National Just Transition Fund. These projects have reported that they will support an estimated 19 direct jobs and 231 indirect jobs over the period of the Fund.”

">

“The objective of the National Just Transition Fund is to support a diverse range of innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the wider Midlands region. They include new enterprise hubs, supporting local business and community development, research and exploratory studies, tourism and heritage projects, development of greenways, and opportunities for education, training and reskilling,” added Minister Ryan.

Further information on the projects is available at: www.gov.ie/en/publication/ed10d-just-transition-fund