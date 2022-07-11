IN PICTURES: Laois is Fleadh central Leinster as Portlaoise strikes the right chords

Laois stepped under difficult circumstances caused by Covid-19 to host the 2022 Leinster Fleadh Cheoil from July 8-9.
Thousands of competitors from Comhaltas branches right around Leinster descended on the county for the event which was hosted by Portlaoise Comhaltas which also organised a street festival. Photographer Denis Byrne covered the events for the Leinster Express and you can see more of his pictures if you tap next or the arrow.
