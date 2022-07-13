Irish sayings during heatwave weather

Never ones to miss an opportunity to talk about the weather, here are some Irish phrases you are likely to hear during really hot weather.

- It's shocking warm (20 degrees)

- It's cruel warm (25 degrees)

- It's fierce warm (30 degrees)

- I can't take the heat anymore (35 degrees)

- I'm roasting alive

- 'Tis great weather for the bog

- 'Tis great weather for getting the silage done

- 'Tis terrible weather for growing

- The sweat's dripping off me

- Me t-shirt is stuck to me

- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog

- It's great weather for hanging out clothes

- There's great drying in that weather

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

- I can't sleep in this weather, it's like I'm glued to the bloody mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat

- A drop of rain would do no harm

- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Jazus you're after getting scalded

- I don't need suncream, I'm sallow

- I don't burn (right before you burn)

- I always burn first, then I go brown (while you are bright pink)

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour (about a week after being bright pink)

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute

- We could do with a bit of a breeze

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now