Irish sayings during heatwave weather

Never ones to miss an opportunity to talk about the weather, here are some Irish phrases you are likely to hear during really hot weather.
- It's shocking warm (20 degrees)
- It's cruel warm (25 degrees)
- It's fierce warm (30 degrees)
- I can't take the heat anymore (35 degrees)
- I'm roasting alive
- 'Tis great weather for the bog
- 'Tis great weather for getting the silage done
- 'Tis terrible weather for growing
- The sweat's dripping off me
- Me t-shirt is stuck to me
- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog
- It's great weather for hanging out clothes
- There's great drying in that weather
- I'm not able for this heat at all
- We may get the turf turned before it breaks
- I can't sleep in this weather, it's like I'm glued to the bloody mattress
- A woman fainted in mass with the heat
- A drop of rain would do no harm
- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat
- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time
- Jazus you're after getting scalded
- I don't need suncream, I'm sallow
- I don't burn (right before you burn)
- I always burn first, then I go brown (while you are bright pink)
- Jaze you're after getting a great colour (about a week after being bright pink)
- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?
- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute
- We could do with a bit of a breeze
- Put on a hat!
- That's the summer gone now
WEATHER ALERT: Met Eireann issues rare Weather Advisory for Ireland for the coming days with temperatures set to soar
Staff at Tesco Portlaoise in Co. Laois were overjoyed to hear that their shop sold the top prize €1 million winning ticket for Sunday’s (10th July) 2pm Daily Million draw. (Photography to be issued by
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.