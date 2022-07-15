Delay to replace paving in Laois town's Georgian Square

Delay has hit the completion of roadworks in the Georgian square in a Laois town centre.

Mountmellick is undergoing not just extensive roadworks on the N80 causing road closures and traffic diversions - read below - but further work is continuing in the town's heritage market square.

Parking spaces are being dug up and replaced with top quality stone paving slabs.

Laois County Council has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the work is taking longer than expected.

A roads official has explained that there has been a delay in delivery of new paving slabs.

The works began two months ago in May.

The council official said that there is no date for when the works will be completed.

The works are part of a bigger upgrade to O'Connell Square, home to the town's famous Christmas Tree structure.

More work is expected to take place next year on the central area, to enhance planting and biodiversity.