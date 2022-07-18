Paul Mescal's Normal People GAA shorts sold by Laois Auctioneer

GAA shorts from the TV series Normal People were among a number of items sold by Laois Auctioneer, Sean Eacrett at the weekend.

The Normal People memorabilia was sold by Irish filmmakers in a charity auction in aid of Ukrainian Filmmakers. Veteran film set auctioneer, Sean Eacrett waived his normal fees for the auction stating that he was delighted to help a good cause.

As part of a campaign organised by a group of independent Irish filmmakers (Filmmakers supporting Filmmakers), Element Pictures, and Director Lenny Abrahamson, donated Paul Mescal's signed GAA shorts, a signed script of the first episode and signed hardback book of scripts, featuring photography by Enda Bowe, from the multi award-winning series Normal People.

The distinctive blue and yellow GAA shorts featured in the series launched a thousand fan memes, had Gucci designing imitation pairs for sale, and profiled the sport of gaelic football to Hollywood and beyond. The shorts are in the blue and yellow colours of Roscommon, Clare, Tipperary and Ukraine.

The timed auction ended on Sunday with bids reaching €1,400 for the signed script, €550 for the book of scripts and €550 for the series worn GAA shorts.

Normal People was BBC’s most streamed show of 2020, racking up 62.7 million streams from its launch in April to December. The show and all involved have multiple award nominations and wins, including four Emmy nominations, seven BAFTA nominations, and a Best Actor win for Paul Mescal, two Golden Globe nominations and 15 IFTA nominations with nine wins for Best Drama, Direction, Actor in a leading role (Paul Mescal), Best supporting Actor, Best Actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Production Design, Script and Sound.

All funds raised in the auction are going via the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland, (SDGI), to the Docudays.ua Ukraine Appeal to support filmmakers still documenting the war within Ukraine and to the ICFR Ukraine appeal https://www.icfr.international to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.