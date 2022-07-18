Search

18 Jul 2022

Elderly Laois woman in court for driving wrong way on motorway

m7 dublin cork limerick

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

18 Jul 2022 10:53 PM

A Laois woman who is aged in her 70s was convicted of careless driving after she drove the wrong way on the Dublin, Cork Limerick motorway in Kildare.

Kathleen Dawson, aged 72, of Killyganord, Ballylinan, appeared at Naas District Court on July 14 last.

The incident happened on the M7 close to Junction 14 at Mayfield, Monasterevin on  September 5,  2021.

Judge Cephas Power agreed to a defence application to amend the charge from dangerous driving to careless driving.

The court heard that the defendant was driving on a regional road when road works confused her and she accidentally ended up on the wrong side of the M7.

Judge Power issued a €600 fine to the defendant under Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act and allowed her four months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media