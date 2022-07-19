Huge Irish army bill to guard Portlaoise Prison

Almost €12.5 million has been spent providing army security at Portlaoise Prison in the past five years.

The 2017 to 2021 figures were released by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney following a parliamentary question by Deputy John Brady. The total of €12, 409, 612 excludes soldier’s basic pay and military service allowance.

Deputy Brady asked about the number of hours worked per year and the cost per year for the provision of security by members of the Defence Forces at Portlaoise Prison.

In response, Minister Coveney explained that “Defence Forces personnel acting in an armed Aid to the Civil Power role, deploy troops on the direction of the Government, in order to assist the Prison Service and An Garda Síochána. They provide 24/7, 365 days a year, security at Portlaoise Prison.”

Minister Coveney said members of the Defence Forces are mobilised from all Brigades into a special unit for two month periods for the duty. “In addition to basic pay, prison duty allowance is paid to personnel of the Permanent Defence Force below the rank of Commandant engaged on security duties in Portlaoise prison, currently this daily Prison Duty allowance is between €84.37 and €86.71 depending on rank. There is also a separate on call Portlaoise Hospital Guard Allowance for Enlisted Personnel of €28.12 (weekday) and €56.22 (Sunday and Defence Forces Holiday), for escorting prisoners to medical appointments,” he said.

Minister Coveney provided a table showing the hours worked and total annual cost.

“The table also outlines the allowances paid to the Defence Forces while providing security at the Prison. The yearly costs of basic pay, military service allowance or any other allowances paid are not included, as regardless of employment on Prison Duties, Defence Forces personnel are still in receipt of their pay,” he explained.



Last month Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv pointed out that the cost of the army guarding republican prisoners is over €200,000 annually per inmate in Portlaoise Prison.

Minister Coveney expressed his belief that the army presence should be phased out of Portlaoise Prison.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv raised the matter in the Dail while discussing the report of the Commision on the Defence Forces. He said: “I understand it is recommended to do away with in the commission report is the need for a military presence at the E wing of Portlaoise Prison.”

“There are 12 prisoners there. The vast majority of them are due out within two years; in fact, some are due out before the end of this summer. They are already getting temporary releases. It seems an amazing cost, €200,000 a pop, to have that presence,” Deputy O’Cuiv remarked at the time.