Councillor's expenses detailed in 2021 Laois annual report

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois’s 19 elected representatives annual expenses amounted to €591,914 in 2021.
The allowances were broken down in the council’s annual report for the year.
It shows that councillors' conference expenses cost €2,802 while a further €9,714 was spent on training and €707 was spent on phones.
The representational allowance of €410, 286 was the largest expense followed by monthly expenses of €93,162.
The Cathaoirleach’s allowance was €20,237 and the Leas Cathaoirleach’s allowance was €3,832. The Municipal District Chair Allowance was €17,960 and the Municipal District Allowance was €9,210 and the SPC Chair allowance of €24,000.
