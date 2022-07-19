Full steam ahead as National Steam Rally returns to Laois

The National Steam Rally, held at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, is the premier event in the Irish Steam Preservation Society’s calendar.

Over 20,000 people will flock to Stradbally for a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend that is bursting at the seams with exhibits, demonstrations, events and activities – and that’s before a steam engine is even mentioned!

The event is held on the Cosby Estate, also home to Electric Picnic, but not to be outdone, the National Steam Rally is the largest event of its type in the country. It holds the title of Ireland’s oldest steam event, regularly attracting exhibits and visitors from across the country and abroad.

Now in its 58th year, the rally returns for the first time since 2019 and it’s coming back with a bang. A chance for diehard enthusiasts and families alike to step back in time, on a journey into a spectacular world of yore, powered by steam and driven by so much more!

With vintage road making, sawmill benches and a working Blacksmith's Village, not to mention the fascinating spectacle of both mighty and miniature steam engines, one truly is transported back to the Age of Steam! In fact, over 30 steam engines will be on display, some of the rarest in the world amongst them, along with vintage cars, tractors, and commercials, bridging the historical timeline to the present.

Adventure Experiences Ireland will be present on both days of this year’s event, to give visitors the option of taking it all in from a whole new perspective, with helicopter rides through the skies above the rally field for the first time in years. Flights can be booked through the Irish Steam Preservation Society’s website, as can camping and caravan berths for the weekend, and tickets for the event itself; with a chance to win Sunday tickets for Electric Picnic for all who purchase their ticket online.

The Stradbally Woodland Railway will be running steam trains all weekend using the Society’s very own steam locomotive, Róisín. As Ireland’s oldest volunteer-run heritage railway, it’s a must-see attraction for all fans of steam powered heritage.

Add to that the excitement of Lawnmower Racing and a chance to browse through trade stalls – selling everything from vintage items and auto parts to clothes and accessories – alongside a Pet Farm, Sheepdog Demonstrations, a Century of Sawing with Steam demonstration, Food Tent, Carnival Amusements, heaps of children’s activities, a bustling Craft Village, and live music with Declan Nerney, the Rally’s claim of having something that will appeal to everyone, is far from fanciful!

It’s full steam ahead as all roads lead to Stradbally this August Bank Holiday Weekend, for an action-packed family day out with a difference and a journey back in time!

For more details check out www.irishsteam.net

The Rally Secretary is Kim Mac Namara on 086 822 7802 or E-mail: stradballysteam@gmail.com