Parking boost for train users at busy Laois station

Soon to be completed work at a Laois train station will help tackle car parking problems while also improving access, according to a Laois councillor.

Laois County Council has confirmed that the major ongoing improvement works at Ballybrophy Train Station are due to be fully completed by August 1.

Cllr Conor Bergin welcomed the update.

“I have been in contact with Irish Rail and I am pleased to confirm that major improvement works at Ballybrophy Train Station, to include a new car park were substantially completed by the end of June and it is planned that the works will be fully complete by the end of August.

''The parking capacity at Ballybrophy Train Station is now increased from 25 spaces to 99 spaces. 20 new bike spaces have also been installed.

''Ballybrophy Train Station is of huge importance to South-West Laois and to the many commuters and students from surrounding areas in Borris-In-Ossory, Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow and further afield who use the station to travel to Dublin, as well as Limerick and Cork on a daily basis.

“Lack of car parking spaces at the station has been a major issue for both rail users, as well as local residents living on the station road for many years. These major improvement works, now almost fully completed, will hopefully alleviate the car parking issues at the station," he said.

The Fine Gael councillor also outlined other improvements.

“As well as the car park improvements, Irish Rail has improved accessibility around the station with new footpaths, pedestrian crossings, lighting and signage.

“I would like to commend Irish Rail on this positive investment in Ballybrophy, which I believe signals their commitment to the future of the station for many years to come," concluded the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District representative.

The update was given in response to a motion by Cllr John King at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting on July 21.

Laois County Council is part of a partnership that is building a new car park beside Portlaoise Train Station.