Laois pub diners faced with 'eysore' sewage pumpstation

21 Jul 2022

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Jul 2022 1:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Customers dining outside at a popular Laois pub have an "eyesore" to look at, according to local councillors.

Bob's Bar in Durrow recently opened a new outdoor dining section to add to facilities at their heritage pub.

The hundreds year old riverside pub is in Durrow, a town popular with tourists especially next week for the Durrow Scarecrow Festival.

However the view of the pretty River Erkina is being marred by an "eyesore" Irish Water building which pumps sewerage for the village.

Cllr Ollie Clooney has called on Laois County Council to either decommission or revamp the pump house, in a motion tabled to the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

"Is there any hope of moving this altogether? It's in a bad place, in a tourist area near the bank of the river. That may have suited years ago, but there are seats there now for tourists. It looks awful. The owner of the pub painted it and that brightened it but the site is just not suitable," he said.

Cllr James Kelly supports the motion.

"It is in a great tourist area but it's an eyesore. Whatever about an upgrade, the building's exterior needs to be done," he said.

In response, Laois County Council say that Irish Water is preparing an upgrade of the pumphouse.

"Irish Water have included the upgrade of this pumphouse as part of their national Wastewater Pumping Station upgrade programme and this has been approved to progress this to detailed design stage. Once the design is complete a workshop will be arranged between Irish Water and Laois County Council Water Services for final sign-off," engineer for water services Trevor Hennessy said.

