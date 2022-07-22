Meet the Gardaí on the Laois beat at Portlaoise Garda Station open day

Laois Gardaí are giving the public a chance to meet local guards and see first hand some of the services provided over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The doors of Portlaoise Garda Station will be thrown open to the public on Saturday, July 30 from Noon to 3pm. The day gets under way with a sensory hour from 11am to 12pm.

During what's promised to be an informative and fun event for the family, people will be given a chance to tour the station and also meet some of the gardaí on the beat in the county and town.

Some of the special units will also be there including: dog unit, armed response, public order team, scenes of crime guards and the traffic corps.

The public will also be able to see the vehicles used by the gardaí in the course of their duties. Crime Prevention advice will also be a big part of the day.

"Come join us at Portlaoise Garda Station," say the local policing team.

Portlaoise Garda Station is located at the junction of the Abbeyleix Road and James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise. The Eirecode is R32 XW68