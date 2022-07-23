Search

23 Jul 2022

Midlands Court hears about young man's headbutts at gardaí

Court hears that young man's headbutts at gardai in Offaly didn't connect

Reporter:

Court Reporter

23 Jul 2022 7:23 PM

TULLAMORE District Court was told that while a man threw a number of headbutts towards gardai, they did not connect.

Conor Hynes (22), Ashbrook Drive, Birr admitted committing public order offences on May 16 last at Church Lane, Birr.

The court heard that because Mr Hynes was acting violently he had to be arrested for his own safety. Judge Patricia Cronin was told he had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Hynes was an unemployed blocklayer who had been at a house party where his girlfriend was threatened and an altercation had occurred afterwards.

Mr Farrelly said the accused, who was now off drink, had not been trying to hit gardai. The incident was a source of huge worry for him and he had never been in trouble before.

The solicitor said his client would accept a suggestion from Judge Cronin that he pay €350 to the court poor box by July 27 next in order to avoid a conviction.

