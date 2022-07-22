Search

22 Jul 2022

AIB has not helped trust in banks says Laois Minister challenged to intervene

Sean Fleming

Sean Fleming TD.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Jul 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

AIB's backtracking on cashless banking at 70 branches in Laois and other counties is welcome according to a Laois Minister who says their plan did not help trust in banks.

Seán Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance where he was at the coalface of the row because he has special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

The accountant by profession was challenged to use his position to intervene with AIB by constituency colleague in Government, Fine Gael's Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Fleming did not reply to this call but said he welcomed the announcement by AIB not to proceed with the proposed changes to withdraw cash services in 70 branches throughout the country

"The announcement earlier this week by AIB proposing the withdrawal of cash services met with widespread discontentment by the public. The views of customers, businesses and especially vulnerable customers was not taken into adequate consideration.

"Public confidence and trust in the banking sector is vital. AIB’s proposed action did not help this," he said.

The Fianna Fáil Laois Offaly TD said a banking review to meet future customer needs is well under way and will report later this year.

"AIB are participating in this process and I am pleased they have now seen that this unilateral action by them was not appropriate.

"I am pleased that AIB engaged with discussions with officials from the Department of Finance and have decided not to proceed with the withdrawal of cash services as proposed. It is important that our banking sector fulfil their obligations to the communities they work for," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Rathdowney, Birr and Edenderry were all due to lose cash services including ATMs under the plan. It would have forced people living in and around Rathdowney facing a round trip of at least 70 kms to Portlaoise to do cash business.

Charlie Flanagan challenges Seán Fleming to intervene with AIB

The State is a majority shareholder in AIB since the bank was bailed out during the property and banking crash. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media