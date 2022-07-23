AIB u-turn 'victory for common sense' says Laois representative

AIB backtrack on the withdrawal of cash services from 70 of their branches, including branches in Laois and Offaly and other counties has been greeted by Fine Gael's TD for the two counties.

Rathdowney, Birr and Edenderry were slated for cuts until public pressure and some Government intervention forced a change of mind for the bank that is largely owned by taxpayers since they bailed it out after the property crash.

Deputy Charlie Flanagan was pleased after earlier calling for a reversal.

“This is a victory for common sense, as banks have a key role in maintaining the flow of cash through the economy and ensuring appropriate access to retail banking services for all in society.

“All customers, particularly those who are vulnerable and do not bank online, are entitled to full access to basic banking services and should not worry about how they will make deposits or withdrawals simply because they prefer cash transactions.

“There was rightly a significant community reaction, here in Laois and Offaly to AIB’s announcement earlier this week to the proposed withdrawal of cash services at Birr, Edenderry and Rathdowney branches.

"I welcome the bank’s decision not to proceed with the reduction in cash services for our rural community, farmers, and small business customers in these branches. Glad that common sense has prevailed and AIB have now recognised the impact of these proposed changes on rural areas and the gross inconvenience for farm families and small business owners.

“We have seen many changes to our banking sector in recent years, driven by advances in technology and changing consumer demand. The Minister for Finance, earlier this year, launched the Retail Banking Review to assess how the sector will best meet current and future customer needs. And I look forward to reading the recommendations of this Review later in the year,” Dep Flanagan concluded in his statement.

It's just a year since Bank of Ireland pulled the plug entirely on scores of its branches around the island of Ireland.