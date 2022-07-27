IN PICTURES: Prime Irish livestock on show in Laois heartlands

They returned from right around Ireland to the heartlands of Laois farming for the first Ossory Agricultural Show since the pandemic.
The quality of livestock on display at the Rathdowney showgrounds was as high as every showing that Irish farming leads the way. Photographer Alf Harvey was there and supplied the pictures of the winning entries to the Leinster Express Laois Live Tap next or the arrow to see more of his pictures taken on Sunday, July 24.
