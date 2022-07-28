Interest in joining Laois fire service 'dwindled greatly'

Interest in joining Laois fire service has “dwindled greatly” claims a councillor with the lack of roster, and rigid availability requirements blamed.

Cllr Willie Aird said there is no roster so crews are effectively always on call.

"I put in a motion recently about getting a roster of people in the fire service. It got a deafening silence. We need it, it's not fair.

“People are entitled to a quality of life but it's not available to them because of the roster situation. There was always an interest but it has dwindled greatly and I can see why,” he said at the July council meeting.

With three recent firemen retiring, Cllr Paschal McEvoy warns that Laois could end up “where Laois has not enough fire men and women to run our stations”.

“I'd say it's both to do with the roster, and that people aren't coming forward any more because the rules say you have to live or work within 2km," he said.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service is recruiting for retained fire fighters, male or female at stations in Abbeyleix and Rathdowney.

"Applicants must either live and work within 5 minutes of one of our fire stations, in order that you can attend quickly in the event of an emergency call-out. Because you will be ‘on call’, you must be flexible and available at short notice. You must also be available to attend weekly training sessions. To become a retained firefighter you must be over 18 and under 55. A good standard of health is needed and all applicants must pass a medical as part of the selection process. Applicants must be physically fit, and will need to pass a fitness test. The physical requirements of the selection process are fairly demanding." Laois County Council says.