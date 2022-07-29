Search

29 Jul 2022

Laois village breaks new ground on first every playground

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Jul 2022 10:53 AM

Work has begun on the construction of the first ever playground in Borris-in-Ossory.

Diggers moved on to the site at the heart of the village on Tuesday, July 26 clearing the ground for the project which is a long standing target for the community.

The Borris-in-Ossory Development Association announced the progress with 'delight' and an appeal on social media about the breaking of ground on the facility under construction beside the St Canice’s RC Church carpark off Main Street.

 

"Let’s keep this development going by getting the rest of the funds into the pot. We have not reached our target of €30,000 yet, our go fund me link is still open for anyone that wishes to donate, every euro counts," the said.

The fundraising go fund me page is at https://gofund.me/979db415

The fundraisers can also take revolut, donations in cash, cheques etc. if you have any questions or would like to donate please pm them on facebook or call us or ring 087 761 4148

A bank transfer can be made into a dedicated bank account. The name is B-I-O Community Deve Ass. IBAN: IE60AIBK 93359701729178. BIC: AIBKIE2D. Please input your name and organisation as a reference if you wish.

The fundraising has been ongoing since the launching the drive in March 2022 when the plans were officially unveiled after years of campaigning for support to build a facility for families in the village and hinterland.

Laois County Council gave the planning green light in February 2022. €50,000 has been allocated via the Sports Capital Grant programme for the multi-use games area Laois Partnership has approved a grant of €149,235 for the project.

The playground includes the following:

Double cable zipline
Rope climber
Seesaw
Raised slide mound
Tower and slide
Hammock
Snake swing
Multisport games area
Sandplay areas
Tunnels
Picnic benches
Car parking

Laois County Council has been working since 2019 on the facility.

