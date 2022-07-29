Death of wife and mother of Laois county councillors
The death has taken place of the mother of a Laois county councillor, who was also the wife of a retired councillor.
Loretta Moran (née O'Hara), from Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 28.
Formerly of 79 St Killian's Crescent, Carlow and Athy, Kildare, she is mourned by her loving husband John Moran who served as a Laois County Councillor for many years.
She is also sadly missed by her children Cllr Aisling Moran, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, her brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Loretta Moran's remains will repose at her residence (R14 K579) from 5pm on Friday evening, July 29th with Rosary at 8pm.
Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
